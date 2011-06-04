Don't let the door hit you on the way out Bob
Some good news from the coalition, which doesn't happen very often. They are going to try and make sure those earning more than £100,000 a year loose their subsidised council houses, so they can be used for people that actually need them. The lefties will squeal, but then lefties always squeal whenever anybody even thinks about the state spending less money no matter how close to bankrupt it is. What I want to know is why it took so long to make such an obviously correct decision? I understand why such fabulously rich people were able to get council housing, it was so that well connected lefties (such as Bob Crow and Ken Livingstone's mate Lee Jasper) could live high on the hog at tax payers expense. That is what always happens when the left get power. What I don't understand is why Cameron's first act as he got through the doors of Number 10 wasn't to throw the sponging scum out and let them pay their way like everybody else.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home